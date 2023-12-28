42-coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $65.02 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $33,068.24 or 0.77414519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 396,209,035.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.00693588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000142 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.