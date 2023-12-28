Multibit Tops One Day Volume of $29.99 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Multibit has a market cap of $199.42 million and approximately $29.99 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.23282391 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $28,809,219.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

