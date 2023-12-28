ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $761,729.71 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

