Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of NetEase worth $86,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetEase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NetEase by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 3.3 %

NTES traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.