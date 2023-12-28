Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $109.18 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.27% of Service Co. International worth $109,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.7 %

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.22. 108,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,773. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

