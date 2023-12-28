Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $129.62 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,904 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $129,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 228,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

