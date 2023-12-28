Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Holdings Boosted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 1.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 272.5% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 686,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 502,120 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $11,837,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,558,000 after acquiring an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,662,000 after acquiring an additional 183,454 shares during the last quarter.

DFSU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 16,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

