Virginia National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.