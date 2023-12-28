Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 2.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 610,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

CCEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,836. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $66.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

