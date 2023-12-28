IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.0% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,521. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average is $211.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

