95,755 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $12,098,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,780. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

