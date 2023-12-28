WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Sells 6,258 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 2.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. 152,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,627. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
