WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Buys 292,605 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,605 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for 4.1% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 164.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 613,565 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 147,335 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $17,811,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

InMode stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 400,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

