WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,908 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 4.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.0 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 120,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,358. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.