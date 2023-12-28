Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,282 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 5.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned about 0.49% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

