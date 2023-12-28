Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Increased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. 400,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.