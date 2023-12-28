Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 5.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $83,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

MMC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.88. 150,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,788. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

