Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

