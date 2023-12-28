Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 245,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,060. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

