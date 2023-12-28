Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 146,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,791. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

