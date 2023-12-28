The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 2.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. 42,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

