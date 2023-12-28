Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.12. 117,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

