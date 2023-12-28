HWG Holdings LP Sells 7,893 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $273.60. The company had a trading volume of 188,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average is $244.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

