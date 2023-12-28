HWG Holdings LP Sells 2,610 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Brown & Brown by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 209.5% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 519,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.04. 121,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

