HWG Holdings LP Purchases 3,321 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.33. 22,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,507. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.