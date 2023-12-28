HWG Holdings LP Sells 1,697 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 939,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,561. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

