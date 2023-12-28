Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 137,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

