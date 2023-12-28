Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 574,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

