Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 4,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,718. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

