Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

FTSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

