Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,660 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $211.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.91. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

