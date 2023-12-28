KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. 162,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

