Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

