Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

