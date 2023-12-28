WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

