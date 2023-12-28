Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 94,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 463,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 265,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

PEAK opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

