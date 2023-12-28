7,562 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

