Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

