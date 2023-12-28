Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,004 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

