Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

