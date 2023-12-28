UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,529 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

