UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 171,055 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1,792.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 171,055 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

