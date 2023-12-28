L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

