136,905 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 5.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

