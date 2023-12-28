Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 2.7% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,876. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

