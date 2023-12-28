Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,224 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.81. 141,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,035. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

