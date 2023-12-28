Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.