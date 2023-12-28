Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 600,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,287. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

