Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,204 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 76,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,182. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

