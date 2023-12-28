Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,296. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

